Kurz: Western Balkans among Austrian priorities

Western Balkan countries would be among the priorities of the European Union’s Austrian presidency in the second half of 2018, chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in Vienna. Furthermore, is seems that “the rapprochement” between Belgrade and Pristina will be in the core of this particular priority, according to Kurz.

Kurz has expressed his expectation that Austria will to contribute in the ongoing dialogue between the two sides. Speaking at the Austrian parliament, he also answered to a question with regards to an earlier Kosovo statement by one of his deputies. “There is no reason to be worried about it (the statement)”, Kurz said.

