US ambassador to Bulgaria joins condemnation of attack on Capitol

The United States ambassador to Bulgaria, Herro Mustafa, has joined leaders across the US political spectrum and around the world in condemning the violent assault by Trump supporters on the Capitol in Washington DC.

“January 6 was a dark day for the United States. The horrific scenes we witnessed in Washington, DC were a violent attempt to subvert our democratic process,” Mustafa said in a message posted on Facebook by the embassy on January 8.

“This was wrong, and it is not who we are,” said Mustafa, a career diplomat who was nominated by Trump for the post in Sofia in June 2019.

She said that she had always been proud of the strength of American democracy, and the peaceful transfer of power through fair elections is at the heart of that democracy.

“Freedom of speech and the right of assembly are essential, and I continue to support peaceful protests as a key principle of democratic expression.

“Thankfully, the breach of our temple of democracy, the US Capitol Building, was resolved and those who engaged in criminal acts will be prosecuted. Our lawmakers immediately got back to work, certifying the results of our democratic elections.”

She cited Trump as having said that on January 20 there will be a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Democracy has prevailed,” Mustafa said.

“I am grateful for the outpouring of support from Bulgarians who share our belief that democracy is a process that depends on strong institutions and people with the courage to uphold them in the face of any challenge.

“The United States will emerge stronger and wiser after this test of our democracy. Those of us who believe in democracy – in the United States, Bulgaria, and around the world – must recommit to cherish and defend it always,” she said.

