Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 61 more deaths, active cases drop by 3139

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sixty-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 8078, the national information system daily report on January 9 said.

The report said that 753 people in Bulgaria had been newly diagnosed in the past 24 hours. Of these, 472 were diagnosed through PCR tests and 281 through rapid antigen tests.

A total of 9871 tests were conducted in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 6481 were PCR and 3390 antigen tests. This means that of the total tests carried out, 7.61 per cent were positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 161 are in the city of Sofia, 58 in the district of Varna, 45 in the district of Vratsa and 44 in the district of Plovdiv.

To date, 208 012 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 65 912 are active, a decrease of 3139 compared with the figure in the January 8 report.

The national information system said that 3831 people had recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 134 022.

There are 4186 patients in hospital, 64 fewer than the day before, with 380 in intensive care, an increase of three.

Thirty-seven medical personnel have tested positive, bringing the total to date to 9124.

The national information system said that 2238 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 13 355.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!