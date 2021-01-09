Bulgaria issues ‘Code Orange’ weather warning for 3 districts over forecast heavy snow

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for three districts on January 10 because of forecasts of heavy snowfall.

The three districts subject to the warning are Montana, Vidin and Vratsa.

Snowfall began over much of Bulgaria on January 9, including in capital city Sofia.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for some districts on January 10 because of forecast snow: Sofia – the city and the district, Gabrovo, Lovech, Pleven, Razgrad, Rousse, Shoumen, Silistra, Turgovishte and Veliko Turnovo.

The “Code Yellow” warning also was issued for two districts because of expected heavy rain and snow: Pazardzhik and Plovdiv.

The warning was issued for other districts because of forecast heavy rain: Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Varna and Yambol.

Alone among Bulgaria’s 28 districts, only Dobrich is not subject to a weather warning for January 10.

(Archive photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!