‘Code Yellow’ weather warning for Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast for July 5

The “Code Yellow” warning for potentially hazardous weather warning has been issued for eight districts in eastern Bulgaria, including the country’s Black Sea coast, for July 5 2018 because of forecast rain and thunderstorms.

The districts are Rousse, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Shoumen, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna and Bourgas.

Those areas will see increased cloud cover during the day, with the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected in the late afternoon and evening, until midnight. The rain showers are expected to be mostly brief, but intensive, with some areas likely to also see hail.

The rest of the country will be mostly sunny, with some clouds and scattered rain showers. Maximum temperatures for the day were expected in the range between 26 degrees Celsius on the Black Sea coast and 32 degrees Celsius in central and northern Bulgaria.

In Sofia, the forecast was for sunny weather, with a chance for rain in the afternoon, and a daily high of 28 degrees Celsius.

(Photo: Troi Stoy/freeimages.com)

