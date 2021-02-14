Bulgaria’s marriage rate has risen in recent years – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

The marriage rate in Bulgaria has been climbing in recent years, according to figures highlighted by European Union statistics agency Eurostat to mark February 14, Valentine’s Day.

In 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, the marriage rate in Bulgaria was 4.2 per 1000 population. That year, there were 29 198 marriages in Bulgaria.

With the exception of 2016, which saw a slight drop compared with 2015, the marriage rate in Bulgaria has been climbing steady since 2012.

That year, the marriage rate was 2.9 per 1000 population. In 2012, 21 167 marriages were registered in Bulgaria.

However, Bulgaria has remained below the EU average marriage rate, which rose from 4.1 to 4.5 per 1000 population between 2013 and 2019.

The statistics agency said that among men in Bulgaria, the age at first marriage was an average 30.8 years, while among women, it was 27.5 years.

