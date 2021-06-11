Covid-19: Warning of 4th wave, Bulgaria calls on public to be vaccinated

Share this: Facebook

Every vaccination is a small victory, Bulgaria’s deputy health minister Toma Tomov said, as the ministry warned that a fourth wave of Covid-19 is likely in autumn 2021.

Everything necessary had been done to make it possible for people to be vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

“We need to understand that without vaccination we cannot regain our normal daily life as a society,” Tomov said.

“The so-called collective immunity has already been achieved in some European countries, in Israel, in the United States. We also have all the conditions, but it is important for people to realise that the vaccine is the way to overcome the pandemic,” he said.

Tomov said that at the moment, together with specialists from 17 of the expert medical councils at the Health Ministry, a unified protocol for treatment of Covid-19 in inpatient and outpatient medical care is being prepared.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, interviewed by Bulgarian National Television on June 11, said that health authorities were worried about what would happen regarding Covid-19 in the autumn.

“I am optimistic about the summer, probably in the next two to three months the situation will be good, unless there is a completely new option or strain that has different qualities, but in the summer it is unlikely,” Kunchev said.

He said that there were continuing discussions about an order to ease the rules about wearing masks indoors in public places, and that this would not apply to all public places.

The mandatory wearing of masks would not be scrapped in public places where there are crowds, but may be dropped, for example, at hairstylists.

“Currently the situation in the country is under control, the path to normal life is immunisation. The reason for the high mortality is the situation with our nation,” Kunchev said.

He said that immunisation was going well. Between 20 000 and 25 000 immunisations were done every day, which, however, was not sufficient to be calm about what would happen in the autumn, he said.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

