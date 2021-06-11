Covid-19 in Bulgaria: With 15 new deaths, death toll is 17 887

Share this: Facebook

A total of 15 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 17 887, according to the June 11 report by the national information system.

Of 14 266 tests done in the past day, 100 – about 0.7 per cent – proved positive.

There are 13 618 active cases, a decrease of 585 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 670 people in Bulgaria recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total to 388 585.

There are 2335 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 72 in the past 24 hours, with 253 in intensive care, a decrease of three.

To date, 13 428 medical personnel have tested positive, including one in the past day.

The report said that to date, 1 548 304 doses of vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, including 23 777 in the past day.

To date, 680 431 people have completed their vaccination cycle, including 15 897 in the past day.

