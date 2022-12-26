The Sofia Globe

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, nine deaths, 1102 new cases

The deaths of nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 091, according to figures posted on December 26 on the unified information portal.

A total of 1274 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 291 288.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 131, from 3959 to 3828.

As of the December 26 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 34.74 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 36.45 a week ago.

There are 339 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 45 fewer than a week ago.

There are 35 in intensive care, five more than the figure in the December 19 report.

A total of 10 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 280.

A total of 4 602 636 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1346 in the past week.

The report said that 2 074 754 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 146 in the past week.

A total of 938 967 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1180 in the past week.

The December 26 report said that 66 398 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 1180 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

