Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Morbidity rate continues to climb

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of districts in Bulgaria that are Covid-19 dark red zones – meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population – has risen by two in the past day, to a total of 12.

Vidin and Stara Zagora have crossed the threshold to be classified as dark red zones, joining Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Kyustendil, Pernik, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sofia district and Sofia city, according to the January 9 update by the unified information portal.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate is highest in Sofia city, 1068.62 out of 100 000 population.

As of January 9, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria is 648 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 612.82 on January 8. Bulgaria crossed the dark red zone threshold on January 7.

Currently, 15 districts are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

The day before, Turgovishte was a yellow zone.

Now only one out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, where the figure is 139.32 per 100 000 population.

The year 2022 began with just one district classified as a dark red zone, Sofia city. As of January 1, Bulgaria’s national morbidity rate was 342.3 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

When the year began, 14 districts were red zones, 12 were yellow zones and one – Kurdzhali – was a green zone.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the orange button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!