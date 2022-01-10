Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 40 deaths, 1716 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 40 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 31 556, according to the January 10 report by the unified information portal.

Of 13 567 tests done on Sunday, 1716 – about 12.64 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 780 417 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 128 857 are active. The number of active cases rose by 1591 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 85 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 620 004.

There are 5056 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 181 newly admitted. There are 512 in intensive care, five fewer than the figure in the January 9 report.

Twelve medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 414.

So far, 3 856 671 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 6824 in the past day.

A total of 1 941 571 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1169 in the past day, while 388 644 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4951 in the past day.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the orange button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!