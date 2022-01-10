Unemployment in Bulgaria in November 2021 was 5% – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in November 2021 was five per cent, up from 4.9 per cent in October 2021 but down from 5.4 per cent in November 2020, according to seasonally-adjusted figures published by European Union statistics agency Eurostat on January 10.

The November 2021 figure represented an estimated 162 000 people, compared with 176 000 in November 2020, according to Eurostat said.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in November 2021 was 15.6 per cent, down from 15.9 per cent in October 2021 but higher than the 15.5 per cent recorded in November 2020.

The November 2021 youth unemployment figure represented an estimated 18 000 people, compared with 21 000 in November 2020.

Eurostat said that the EU unemployment rate was 6.5 per cent in November 2021, down from 6.7 per cent in October 2021 and from 7.4 per cent in November 2020.

In November 2021, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.2 per cent, down from 7.3 per cent in October 2021 and from 8.1 per cent in November 2020.

In November 2021, 2.842 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.313 million were in the euro zone.

In November 2021, the youth unemployment rate was 15.4 per cent in the EU and 15.5 per cent in the euro zone, down from 15.6 per cent in the EU and from 15.8 per cent in the euro zone in the previous month, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Michael Maechtlinger/freeimages.com)

