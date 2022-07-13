Close to half of the districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 yellow zones

Thirteen out of 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as Covid-19 yellow zones, according to the figures in the July 13 update by the unified information portal.

This means that they have a Covid-19 morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is approaching reclassification as a Covid-19 red zone. The city’s morbidity rate, on a fortnightly basis, is 240.62 per 100 000 population. If it exceeds the threshold of 250 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, it will become a red zone.

The other yellow zone districts, the number of which has increased by three in the past day, are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Pernik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Sofia district, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 135.92 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. This compares with the figure for June 13, a month ago, when Bulgaria’s national morbidity rate for Covid-19 was 31.36 per 100 000 population on a fortnightly basis.

A total of 1139 new cases have been confirmed in the past day, amounting to 18.3 per cent of tests done.

There are, according to the unified information portal, 9814 active cases, compared with the unified information portal’s figure for the day before, which was 9091.

In the face of Bulgaria’s steadily worsening Covid-19 situation, the Health Ministry has reiterated its calls for vaccination against Covid-19, including emphasising that second booster doses are available for over-18s who want them, while these are recommended for risk groups such as those with serious illnesses and the over 65s, and for the public to take preventative measures, such as wearing protective masks in public transport and crowded public places.

The Health Ministry is reported to be in serious discussions about preventative measures, including a return to mandatory mask-wearing in public places.

