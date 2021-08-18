Covid-19: Netherlands changes entry rules for arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The Netherlands has reclassified Bulgaria from a green to a yellow zone for Covid-19 as of August 21, meaning a change of entry rules, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry in Sofia on August 18.

From August 21, everyone over the age of 12 travelling from Bulgaria to the Netherlands should present, before departure, a certificate – such as an EU Digital Covid certificate – that they have completed a course of vaccination against Covid-19 or have undergone the disease.

Those over the age of 12 who do not have a Covid-19 vaccination or illness certificate should submit a negative PCR test done before leaving for the Netherlands, done no more than 48 hours before scheduled arrival in the Netherlands, or a negative antigen test done up to 24 hours before arrival in the Netherlands.

There are no test or vaccination requirements for transit through Dutch airports, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

Also on August 18, the Foreign Ministry said that as of September 1, everyone, regardless of nationality, would be admitted to the Republic of North Macedonia only on presentation of one of the following documents.

Either a certificate of having received at least two doses of vaccines against Covid-19, or a certificate of having undergone Covid-19 in the past 45 days as of the day of recovery, or a negative PCR test results, done up to 72 hours before entering North Macedonia.

From September 1, foreign citizens transiting through the Republic of North Macedonia will have to leave its territory within five hours, regarding which they are obliged to sign a declaration at the entrance border checkpoint and to present it to the relevant border authorities at the exit, the Foreign Ministry said.

