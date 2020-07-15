Covid-19: Bulgaria drops 14-day quarantine requirement for arrivals from UK

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on July 15 that it was easing travel restrictions for arrivals from a number of countries, the United Kingdom among them, who would be allowed to enter the country without being required to spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev’s order, which goes into effect on July 16, also requires the heads of regional health inspectorates to lift the quarantine orders issued to people who arrived from certain countries between July 2 and July 15.

The quarantine will be lifted on arrivals from the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Algeria, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and Ukraine.

As regards new arrivals, no restrictions would be in place regarding Bulgarian nationals and members of their families, permanent residents of Bulgaria and members of their families, citizens of EU member states and the countries in the Schengen visa-free travel area (as well as members of their families), UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Algeria, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and Ukraine.

Also exempt from requirements were permanent residents of EU member states and the countries in the Schengen area, UK, as well as members of their families.

Exemptions were also made for a number of professionals – medical and social workers travelling for work purposes; people involved in deliveries of medicines, medical goods and personal protection equipment; government officials and their support personnel; people travelling for humanitarian reasons; transportation workers; seasonal agricultural and tourism workers.

Transit through Bulgaria was allowed for British nationals, citizens of EU member states and Schengen area countries, as well as members of their families travelling to their country of residence; permanent residents of UK, EU member states and Schengen area countries, as well as members of their families travelling to their country of residence; citizens of Turkey, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Albania and Kosovo travelling to their home country.

Transit through Bulgaria was only allowed when there were guarantees that the person would leave Bulgaria without delay, the Health Minister’s order said.

Negative PCR test results, taken no more than 72 hours prior to entering Bulgaria, were required of all arrivals from Sweden and Portugal, as well as any country outside the EU. Exempt from the negative PCR test requirement were arrivals from UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, San Marino, Monaco, Andorra, Vatican, Algeria, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and Ukraine.

All travel by people not covered by the exemptions above was banned until July 31, the Health Ministry said.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe, with access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments