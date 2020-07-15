Bulgarian PM Borissov tells finance, economy and interior ministers to resign

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has asked for the resignations of Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov and Interior Minister Mladen Marinov, it emerged late on July 15.

The request came after Borissov met with regional co-ordinators of his party, Gerb, the senior partner in the government coalition, Bulgarian National Radio reported, quoting a statement by Gerb.

BNR said that the three ministers would submit their formal letters of resignation on July 16.

Borissov’s request comes after a week of protests demanding the resignation of the entire Cabinet.

