Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 3747, six more deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 48 in the past 24 hours to a total of 3747, according to data posted on July 16 by the national information system.

The death toll has risen by six to a total of 289.

There were 232 newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus, after 5393 PCR tests were done in the past day.

To date, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, there have been 7877 confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.

There are 575 patients in hospital, 28 in intensive care.

A total of 178 patients have recovered in the past day, bringing this total to 3841.

