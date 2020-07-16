New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria fell 44.5% in January-June 2020 y/y

Share this: Facebook

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to June 2020 were 44.5 per cent lower than in the first half of 2019, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on July 16.

In the first half of 2019, there were 18 323 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria. The first half of 2020 saw 10 161,

In June 2020, the figure was 2283, which ACEA said was 29.9 per cent lower than in June 2019.

According to ACEA, in June 2020, registrations of new passenger cars in the European Union totalled 949 722 units, a drop of 22.3 per cent compared to the same month last year, when 1 222 942 cars were sold.

However, this does mark a slight improvement over May 2020, which saw a drop of 52.3 per cent across the EU.

“Although dealerships opened for business again after lockdown measures were lifted, consumer demand did not fully recover last month,” ACEA said.

All EU markets continued to post significant declines in June, with France (+1.2 per cent) being the only exception to the rule.

This could be explained by the new incentives to stimulate sales of low-emission vehicles that were introduced by the French government at the beginning of June, ACEA said.

Looking at the other major car markets, Spain (-36.7 per cent), Germany (-32.3 per cent) and Italy (-23.1 per cent) all recorded double-digit drops in June 2020.

Over the first half of 2020, EU demand for new passenger cars contracted by 38.1 per cent, the result of four consecutive months of unprecedented declines across the region.

Among the four major EU markets, Spain saw the biggest decline (-50.9 per cent) so far in 2020, followed by Italy (-46.1 per cent), France (-38.6 per cent) and Germany (-34.5 per cent), ACEA said.

