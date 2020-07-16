Coalition council: Bulgaria’s government will not resign, Cabinet reshuffle coming

Share this: Facebook

At a meeting on July 16, the government coalition council of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party and the ultra-nationalist minority partners decided that the government would serve out its term in office.

There will be a “huge overhaul” of the Cabinet, Borissov said.

The coalition council meeting was held against a background of several days of large-scale public protests demanding the resignation of the government and of the Prosecutor-General, and the morning after Borissov announced that he had demanded the resignations of the ministers of finance, interior and economy.

The resignations of the three ministers – Vladislav Goranov, Mladen Marinov and Emil Karanikolov – will be voted on in Parliament after the motion of no confidence tabled by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party on July 15 is rejected.

Goranov, Karanikolov and Marinov. Photos: government.bg

A special sitting of Parliament for debate on the motion of no confidence is to be held on July 20. The vote on the motion will be held 24 hours after the end of the debate.

Borissov said that the three ministers whose resignations he had demanded had great support and had done important things for the state.

In the case of Finance Minister Goranov, Bulgaria had got into the euro zone “waiting room” and “we are in the top three countries with the best finances”.

Interior Minister Marinov was undertaking great efforts, reducing unsolved murders, Borissov said.

Economy Minister Karanikolov had contributed to three years of GDP growth and record investment growth, he said.

Borissov said that he would mobilise the parties of the governing coalition to overthrow the motion of no confidence, dismissing the BSP’s motives – stated as corruption – as “a thumbsuck”.

He dismissed the idea of a caretaker government, a move about which there has been speculation in the Bulgarian media in recent days, as “absurd”.

Borissov predicted a difficult economic crisis in Bulgaria between November and February.

“Who of those (protesting) in the square is more experienced and knowledgeable than us?” he said.

“I can’t imagine the country being ruled by such people. It will crash instantly,” Borissov said.

