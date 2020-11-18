Covid-19: Bulgaria’s government provides 6.3M leva for free-of-charge vaccinations for public

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s government has allocated more than 6.3 million leva (about 3.22 million euro) to provide access to anyone who wants to be immunised against Covid-19 when there are approved, effective and safe vaccines in the EU, a statement after the November 18 Cabinet meeting said.

“Every Bulgarian citizen who wishes will have the opportunity to be immunised against the coronavirus as soon as possible, as soon as the European Medicines Agency approves and registers effective, reliable and safe vaccines against Covid-19,” the statement quoted Prime Minister Boiko Borissov as saying.

Vaccination will be free of charge and voluntary.

“In order to guarantee the access of Bulgarians to the approved vaccines, as well as the quantities needed by our country, today the government allocated 6 374 930 leva as additional funding to supplement the budget of the EU Emergency Support Instrument,” the statement said.

It is through this mechanism that Bulgaria will have the necessary amounts of immunisations in the pandemic, it said.

The Cabinet approved additional expenditures under the budget of the Ministry of Health for 2020 of up to 14 million leva, intended for the purchase of another 17 280 vials of Remdesivir. About 2,000 vials are currently available.

“Our doctors use the drug in the more severe phases of the disease, so we decided to buy a further 17 280 to be given in hospitals to every patient in need in the country,” Borissov said.

He said that in combination with other medicines, Remdesivir saves the lives of people seriously ill with Covid-19.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said that an additional 80 million leva was being provided for front-line medics.

The funds, coming from EU financing, provided will support the health care system – providing additional remuneration to front-line medical and non-medical staff, ensuring safe working conditions and improving the working environment, the government statement said.

It is also planned to conduct training for medical and non-medical specialists in the medical establishments for work in epidemic conditions.

“The main goal is for the health system to work effectively under significant stress and to be able to overcome the unprecedented challenges associated with the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 patients in the country,” the statement said.

(Photo: Brian Hoskins)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

