Bulgaria’s new passenger car registrations down 35.6% in January-October y/y

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to October 2020 was 35.6 per cent lower than in January to October 2019, according to figures released on November 18 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

There were 19 117 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to October 2020, down from 29 692 in January to October 2019.

In October 2020 alone, there were 2088 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, a drop of 25.4 per cent compared with October 2019.

ACEA said that in October 2020, the EU passenger car market slipped back into negative territory, after posting the first increase of the year in September.

Registrations of new cars declined by 7.8 per cent to 953,615 units in October, as several European governments reimposed restrictions to battle a second wave of the new coronavirus.

With the exception of Ireland and Romania, losses were posted in all EU markets, including the four major ones.

Demand fell markedly in Spain (‐21 per cent) while more moderate decreases were observed in France (‐9.5 per cent) and Germany (‐3.6 per cent).

In Italy, on the other hand, demand remained almost unchanged (‐0.2 per cent) compared to October 2019 levels.

From January to October, new‐car registrations fell by 26.8 per cent in the European Union.

“Ten months into the year the impact of Covid‐19 on car demand remains unprecedented,” ACEA said.

“Indeed, across the EU some eight million passenger cars were registered from January to October, which translates into a decline of more than 2.9 million units compared to the same period last year.”

Looking at the major EU markets, Spain saw the steepest drop (‐36.8 per cent) so far this year, followed by Italy (‐30.9 per cent), France (‐26.9 per cent) and Germany (‐23.4 per cent).

