Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 131 more deaths, 72 649 active cases

A total of 131 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 2413, the national information system daily report on November 18 said.

Of 11 611 PCR tests done in the past day, 4828 proved positive.

Confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date add up to 106 598. Of these, 72 649 are active. This is an increase of 3478 active cases in the past day.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 1301 are in the city of Sofia, 525 in the district of Plovdiv and 490 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 200, Bourgas 282, Veliko Turnovo 71, Vidin five, Vratsa 125, Gabrovo 118, Dobrich 73, Kurdzhali 21, Kyustendil 117, Lovech 54, Montana 89, Pazardzhik 117, Pernik 101, Pleven 147, Razgrad 31, Rousse 147, Silistra 78, Sliven 71, Smolyan three, Sofia district 132, Stara Zagora 246, Turgovishte 30, Haskovo 79, Shoumen 103 and Yambol 72.

There are 5463 patients in hospital, an increase of 110 in the past day. A total of 303 are in intensive care, an increase of 15.

A total of 1219 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 31 536.

A hundred and eighty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 4193.

