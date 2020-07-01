Midway through 2020, Bulgaria’s road death toll is 83 lower than H1 2019

Share this: Facebook

The number of road deaths in Bulgaria in 2020 reached 171 by June 30, a total of 83 fewer than in the first half of 2019, according to Interior Ministry statistics.

Similarly, the number of injured in the first six months of 2020 was lower than at the same time in 2019, a total of 2938 compared with 3636, according to provisional statistics.

The number of serious road accidents was 2368, down from 2891 as at June 30 2019.

In June 2020 alone, there were 534 road accidents, leaving 33 people dead and 650 injured.

This is the fourth consecutive month that the road death toll was lower than at the same time last year.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, intercity travel restrictions were imposed in Bulgaria between March 20 and May 5.

According to European Union statistics released on June 11, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death toll in the EU in 2019. Principal causes of accidents include speeding, dangerous overtaking and drink-driving.

Up until 2017, Bulgaria had the highest road fatality rate in the EU.

(Photo: Julia Borysewicz/freeimages.com)

