Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Minister issues four orders

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has issued four orders in connection with the extension of the Covid-19 epidemic declaration until July 15, the ministry said.

One order says that the ban on entering Bulgaria does not apply to those travelling for the purpose of education related to the completion of the 2019/2020 academic year, as well as for practical training and examinations related to preparation for the 2020/2021 academic year, when it is not possible to carry out these activities on a distance basis.



A second order sets out the conditions for the discharge from hospital of people who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The person may be discharged after an assessment by the attending physician of the patients conditions and if one of the following conditions are met: a documented minimum 10 days from the onset of clinical complaints of Covid-19 and a minimum of three additional days without complaints (including no fever, no antipyretics and no respiratory symptoms); or two negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test results for Covid-19 from samples taken on two consecutive days.



Persons who require follow-up medical care in a medical institution, persons accommodated in places where social services are provided, and those who are unable to be isolated and treated at home due to cohabitation with people from risk groups are to be discharged from hospital after two negative PCR results from samples taken on two consecutive days.

A third order sets out the rules for wearing a protective mask or other suitable face covering.

People must wear masks or a face covering when in enclosed public places, including public transport, medical and health establishments, pharmacies, opticians premises, national health centres, administrative institutions and other places where the public are served or have access to, railway and bus stations, airports, metro stations, shops, houses of worship and monasteries and museums.



Exceptions are allowed for customers in restaurants and drinking establishments, as well as for people doing athletics indoors at sports centres.

Another order says that at the CSKA-Lokomotiv Plovdiv Bulgaria Cup football match to be played at Vassil Levski stadium, there may be up to 3000 people per sector, separated by one seat each and subject to physical distancing of 1.5 metres.



For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments