Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 2083, death toll to 230

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 57 in the past 24 hours to a total of 2083, according to data posted on July 1 by the national information system.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased to 4989 after 158 people tested positive in the past day.

A total of 3343 PCR tests were performed in the past 24 hours. To date, a total of 141 473 PCR tests have been carried out in Bulgaria.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 43 were in the city of Sofia, 36 in Smolyan, 14 in the district of Sofia, 12 in Kyustendil and seven each in the districts of Pazardzhik and Plovdiv.

By district, the others were five in Blagoevgrad, four in Bourgas, four in Varna, two in Veliko Turnovo, one in Montana, two in Pernik, two in Razgrad, three in Rousse, five in Sliven, six in Stara Zagora, one in Shoumen and four in Yambol.

A total of 2676 people have recovered, 94 in the past 24 hours.

There are 435 patients in hospital, 32 in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by nine to a total of 413.

Seven people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 230.

Those who died were a 57-year-old woman with diabetes and heart disease, a 78-year-old man with heart, lung and neurological disease, a 72-year-old man with heart and lung disease, a 70-year-old man with heart and kidney disease, an 82-year-old woman with diabetes and heart disease, a 74-year-old man with heart and cancer, and a 53-year-old man with heart disease.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

