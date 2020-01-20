Bulgaria Air starting new direct flights to St Petersburg in April

Share this: Facebook

Flag carrier Bulgaria Air is starting new direct flights from Sofia to St Petersburg in Russia on April 18 2020, the airline said.

Tickets for the flights have gone on sale and until February 16 will be available at a promotional price of 220 euro for a return ticket.

The flights will be twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“There are also convenient connections departing from Varna and Bourgas for passengers from the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. There is also an opportunity for travellers to fly from Sofia to St. Petersburg, but to plan their return from Moscow to Bulgaria, as well as in the opposite direction.”

The price of air tickets includes airport taxes, luggage up to 23kg, as well as one piece of hand luggage up to 10kg plus bag or laptop, on-board catering and free check-in, the airline said.

The statement said that more information is available on the airline’s website, www.air.bg.

(Photo: Bulgaria Air)

