Brexit: May urges ‘more flexibility’ on Irish border, in call with Bulgarian PM

As Brexit approaches, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has telephoned her Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borissov, urging “more flexibility” on the part of the EU in negotiating the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

This is according to a February 17 statement by the Bulgarian government information service, after May spoke on the telephone with Borissov, at her request.

According to the Bulgarian government statement, Borissov assured May of Bulgaria’s support for the withdrawal agreement, which would – he said – guarantee the preservation of good relations between the UK and the remaining 27 member states of the EU.

The statement said that Borissov highlighted three points that he saw as crucial on which to reach agreement, not only for the EU but also for Bulgaria in particular.

First, Borissov highlighted security and the preservation of the high level of co-operation in this area, and all the available instruments which gave the UK exclusivity.

Bulgaria always has had the highest level of co-operation with the UK in joint actions, including within the framework of Europol, and wanted to keep it this way even after Brexit, Borissov said.

Second, Borissov told May, was the important point of the status of EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in the UK. Borissov said that this issue was of great importance to Bulgaria, given the large number of Bulgarians in the UK and of British citizens in Bulgaria.

Last but not least, Borissov pointed out that the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is important to avoid tension and the disruption of the peace, the Bulgarian government statement said.

