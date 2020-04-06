Sofia Airport: passenger numbers in March 2020 halved

Share this: Facebook

The number of passengers passing through Sofia Airport in March 2020 was close to 53 per cent less than in March 2019, the airport said on April 6, attributing the decrease to the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent cancellation of many airlines’ flights.

Sofia Airport said that 269 419 passengers passed through the airport in March this year, compared with 572 349 in March last year.

Flights, counting arrivals and departures, increased by 4.3 per cent in January and 7.9 per cent in February. However, the figure for March 2020 was 31 per cent lower than in March 2019.

One upward trend in March was in cargo flights. According to Sofia Airport, there were 125 in the period from March 16 to 29 2020, compared with 64 in the same period in 2019.

