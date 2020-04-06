Sofia emergency medical service staff with Covid-19 may have visited 600 addresses – report

Share this: Facebook

Seven Sofia emergency medical service staff who had tested positive for Covid-19 may have responded to calls from up to 600 addresses, reports on April 16 quoted the Bulgarian capital city’s emergency medical services head Dr Georgi Gelev as saying. The visits took place before it was known the staff had Covid-19.

After one case was confirmed about two weeks ago, all who had been in contact with her were tested, and then all 101 of the duty staff were tested.

This past weekend, it was confirmed that six more of the staff had tested positive, including two doctors, four nurses and a paramedic.

An investigation was currently underway to establish how many addresses had been visited by the two shifts. Estimates were that the number would be about 600. Sofia’s regional health inspectorate was following up the investigation.

On the evening of April 6, the national operational headquarters said that there were 549 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria.

This was eight higher than the number that had been announced in the morning. All eight new cases were in Sofia.

To date, the death toll is 22. The latest death, at Sofia’s Pirogov emergency hospital, was of a 90-year-old woman, who had diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other accompanying diseases, and heart failure.

A total of 201 patients are in hospital, 26 of them in intensive care, the operational headquarters said.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 30 were medical personnel, the statement said.

