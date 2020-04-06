Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Minister issues new order on restrictions on entry of non-EU nationals

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued on April 6 a revised order banning the entry of non-EU nationals to the country, without specifying in the order for how long it would remain in effect.

The order also listed a number of others countries, including current and former member states of the European Union, the entry of whose citizens – and other travellers from – into Bulgaria is banned.

These include people, irrespective of nationality, arriving from Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

An exception is made for Bulgarian citizens and their families, as well as for transport drivers, air cargo crew, and those transporting humanitarian aid.

Everyone arriving in Bulgaria, irrespective of nationality, is subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Comments

comments