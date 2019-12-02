With a month left to 2019, Bulgaria’s road death toll is 574

Share this: Facebook

A total of 574 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria between January 1 and November 30 2019, according to Interior Ministry provisional statistics.

This is eight more than at the same point in 2018, the ministry said, comparing the figure with the confirmed number as at November 30 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2019, there were 6162 road accidents in 2019. Aside from the dead, a total of 7783 people were injured.

In November 2019 alone, there were 552 accidents, with 49 people dead and 685 injured.

On November 25, Traffic Police launched a special seven-day operation against speeding.

Between January 1 and November 25, more than 702 000 speeding tickets were issued in Bulgaria.

In separate statement, the ministry said that of the 5607 serious road accidents in Bulgaria up to October 31, 5431 were the result of errors by motorists and 1469 resulted from speeding.

European Union statistics show that Bulgaria has the second-highest road death toll in the EU.

(Photo: Petr Pavel)

