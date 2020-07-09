Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Record 240 new cases, five more deaths

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Yet another new record was set on July 9 as the national information system reported 240 newly-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.

This figure was out of a notably high number of PCR tests, 4286.

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has said that should the number of new cases per day rise above 200, that would be a signal to return stricter measures. However, he did not specify over what period of time the trend should endure to trigger tougher measures.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number were in the city of Sofia, 71, followed by 21 in Plovdiv.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria – counting in those who have died and those who have recovered – is 6342.

Active cases now number 2917, an increase of 106 in the past day.

A total of 3166 people have recovered, an increase of 129 in the past day.

The number of patients in hospital is 498, an increase of 15 in the past 24 hours. Twenty-nine are in intensive care.

Eleven medical personnel have tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 476.

The death toll is 259, with five people having died in the past 24 hours. Those who died were a 71-year-old woman with heart disease, a 75-year-old man with heart disease and diabetes, a 51-year-old man with heart disease, a 72-year-old woman with heart disease and a 77-year-old woman with diabetes and heart disease.

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe: https://www.patreon.com/TheSofiaGlobe?fan_landing=true

Become a Patron!

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments