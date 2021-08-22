Another group of Bulgarians evacuated from Afghanistan arrives in country

Share this: Facebook

Nine Bulgarian citizens who were evacuated by international flight from Kabul to Doha earlier this week are now on Bulgarian territory, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on August 22.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its gratitude to our foreign partners and allies for the successful return of our compatriots to their homeland,” the statement said.

On August 21, with the assistance of the Romanian authorities and Bulgaria’s embassy in Bucharest, five Bulgarian citizens evacuated from Afghanistan returned to Bulgaria.

“The withdrawal of our compatriots was carried out with the help of the staff of our embassies in Doha and Islamabad. We thank the Qatari and Pakistani authorities for their co-operation as the first safe point after the successful evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Afghanistan,” the Foreign Ministry said.

An earlier statement by the Foreign Ministry, on August 20, said that by that date, a total of 20 Bulgarian citizens had left Kabul.

The same day, the Foreign Ministry called on the media and the public to refrain from disclosing details about the circumstances of the withdrawal of Bulgarian citizens from Afghanistan, which could jeopardize the security of those being evacuated, as well as Bulgaria’s partners assisting in the process.

(Photo: Foreign Ministry)

