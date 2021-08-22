Covid-19: Denmark reclassifies Bulgaria ‘yellow’ zone, Czech Republic deems Bulgaria high risk

Share this: Facebook

Authorities in Denmark have removed Bulgaria, Liechtenstein, Norway and Sweden from the Covid-19 “green” category and included them in the “yellow” category, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on August 22.

The Foreign Ministry said that in practice, there is no difference between measures affecting foreign nationals arriving from “green” and “yellow” category EU and Schengen countries and the Schengen visa zone if they have a valid vaccination certificate or medical certificate of having undergone Covid-19.

The ministry said that as of August 23, the Czech Republic had reclassified Bulgaria from a medium-risk country to a high-risk one.

Those arriving in the Czech Republic from Bulgaria should fill in a traveller’s electronic form in advance and present it on request at the border crossing. The form can be found at https://plf.uzis.cz/.

They must present a negative PCR test done no more than 72 hours before the journey. There is an exemption from this requirement for those who present proof of vaccination or of having undergone the illness.

People arriving in the Czech Republic from Bulgaria must self-isolate. Between the fifth and 14th day after arrival, they must take a PCR test again.

The Czech Republic’s anti-epidemic rules for EU citizens:

https://www.mvcr.cz/mvcren/imgDetail.aspx?docid=22328391

Rules for non-EU citizens: https://www.mvcr.cz/mvcren/imgDetail.aspx?docid=22328394 .

(Photo of Copenhagen: goodfreephotos.com)

