Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 8 deaths, active cases rose to 21 178

Eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 475, according to the August 23 report by the national information system.

Of 6502 tests done on Sunday, 384 – about 5.9 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 441 295 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 21 178 are active. The number of active cases rose by 330 in the past day.

The report said that 46 people recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 401 642.

There are 2452 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 42 in the past day, with 202 in intensive care, an increase of five.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 638.

A total of 2 218 947 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria to date. Of these, 2390 were administered in the past day, the report said.

The report said that to date, 1 113 213 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1565 on Sunday.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

