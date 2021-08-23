Covid-19: Montenegro latest to step up rules for arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Montenegro has become the latest country to step up rules for arrivals from Bulgaria, requiring them to present a negative PCR test for Covid-19, a vaccination certificate or document that they have undergone the disease.

The measure comes into force on August 24 and will be valid until September 10, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

On entering Montenegro, those arriving from Bulgaria should present one of four documents.

Either a negative result of a PCR test no older than 72 hours counting from the moment of entry into Montenegro, or a certificate of vaccination showing that the last dose or at least a first dose has been administered, a document showing a negative result of an antigen test issued by an authorised laboratory and no older than 48 hours at the time of entering Montenegro, or a document showing a positive result of a PCR or antigen test, issued by an authorised laboratory, older than 14 days but not older than 180 day before entry into Montenegro.



Children under the age of five are exempt from the obligation to submit diagnostic tests.



The requirements do not apply to people arriving in Montenegro from Albania, Kosovo, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of North Macedonia and who have permanent or temporary residence in these countries, or have resided on their territory for at least 15 days.

As The Sofia Globe reported earlier, as of August 21, Belgium has declared Bulgaria a Covid-19 “red zone”, changing the rules for arrivals from Bulgaria, while Spain had declared all of Bulgaria a risk zone for Covid-19.

The Netherlands reclassified Bulgaria from a green to a yellow zone for Covid-19 as of August 21, meaning a change of entry rules.

At the weekend, the Foreign Ministry said that Denmark had reclassified Bulgaria as a Covid-19 yellow zone while the Czech Republic has deemed Bulgaria a high-risk country for Covid-19.

(Photo: András Szeder/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

