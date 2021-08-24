Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 57 deaths, 1891 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 57 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 532, according to the August 24 report by the national information system.

Of 29 529 tests done in the past day, 1891 – about 6.4 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 443 186 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 22 386 are active. The number of active cases increased by 1208 in the past day.

The report said that 626 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 402 268.

There are 2702 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 250 in the past day, with 223 in intensive care, an increase of 21.

Sixteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 654.

A total of 2 228 826 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 9883 in the past day.

The report said that 1 119 571 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle, including 6358 in the past day.

