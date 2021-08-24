Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Two districts are red zones, 25 yellow zones

Share this: Facebook

The districts of Bourgas and Veliko Turnovo are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population, according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the two-week period ending August 22.

The two districts are the first to turn red after the Health Ministry amended its thresholds for classification in July.

In Bourgas, the infection rate is 292 per 100 000 population and in Veliko Turnovo the rate is 279 per 100 000 population.

With the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, 25 districts are now classified yellow, meaning an infection rate of 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population.

These include Sofia – the city and the district – as well as Blagoevgrad, Varna, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

In the city of Sofia, the Covid-19 morbidity rate is 217 per 100 000 population.

In Plovdiv, the rate is 224 per 100 000 population, in Varna 201 per 100 000 and in Rousse 234 per 100 000 population.

Only one out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts remains a green zone – Vidin, with an infection rate of 91 per 100 000 population. A green zone is defined by the Health Ministry as one having an infection rate below 100 per 100 000 population.

(Illustration: NCIPD)

