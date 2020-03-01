58 road deaths in Bulgaria in first two months of 2020

A total of 58 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first two months of 2020, the Interior Ministry said on March 1, citing provisional figures.
This is nine fewer than the confirmed figure for the first two months of 2019.
In January and February 2020, there were 799 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the deaths, a total of 1004 people were injured.
In February 2020 alone, there were 381 accidents, with 20 people dead and 482 injured.
In recent years, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to official EU figures.
Leading causes of fatal road accidents in Bulgaria are speeding, overtaking where it is not safe to do so, and drink-driving.
