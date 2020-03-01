Bulgaria’s capital Sofia disinfecting public transport vehicles as step against new coronavirus

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is taking steps to disinfect public transport vehicles such as the metro underground railway, buses, trolleybuses and trams, as a measure against new coronavirus, mayor Yordanka Fandukova told Bulgarian National Radio.
A crisis response headquarters was formed at the municipality in recent days.
She said that an organisation had been set up with teams to interact with the relevant services, schools, kindergartens, social homes, hospitals and outpatient clinics.
All had clear instructions to keep people calm and give assurances that everything possible was being done by the municipality, Fandukova said.
A briefing on the evening of March 1 by General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the national crisis staff against new coronavirus, was told the latest round of tests showed no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.
The latest round of tests, on 14 samples at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia and at the National Reference Laboratory of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases on two samples sent from Bourgas had all shown negative, Mutafchiyski said.
Regarding the situation in Europe, he said that there was an increase in confirmed cases in Italy, with 340 more cases reported, and 50 more in Germany, while in other European countries, there was no significant increase.
(Photos: Sofia municipality)