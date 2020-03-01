Wizz Air cuts flights from Bulgaria to Italy, Israel as new coronavirus damps demand

Wizz Air has reduced the number of its flights between Bulgaria and Israel and destinations in Italy, respectively, because of new coronavirus.
The airline has reduced flights connecting Sofia and Tel Aviv in Israel because of reduced demand resulting from the outbreak of the disease.
From March 11 to April 2, instead of seven flights a week between Sofia and Tel Aviv, there will be five.
The airline also has reduced its flights per week between Bulgaria and destinations in Italy in the March 11 – April 2 period.
Wizz Air has cut its flights per week between Sofia and Milan Bergamo from seven to two.
In the case of flights between the Bulgarian capital and Bologna, Bari, Naples, Catania, the number has been halved to one.
Also affected are flights between Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Varna and Milan Bergamo, reduced from two to one per week.