Foreign Ministry: ‘Necessary measures’ taken to evacuate Bulgarian citizens from Sudan

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken the necessary measures and is doing everything possible, in coordination with its partners from the European Union, for the safe evacuation of Bulgarian citizens in Sudan, the ministry said on April 23.

Several countries have evacuated diplomats and citizens from Sudan’s capital as fierce fighting continues to rage in Khartoum, the BBC reported.

The ministry said that its situation centre and the Bulgarian embassy in Cairo “are looking for and offering our compatriots various options and routes for evacuation by air and by land”.

It said that was maintaining “constant 24/7 contact” with all Bulgarians in Sudan and full information was being provided about available opportunities and the security situation.

If assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens in Sudan can contact the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Cairo at +20 2 273 630 25; +20 2 273 660 77, as well as on duty telephone number for emergencies outside working hours: +20 122 317 1991, and also on email addresses [email protected] ; [email protected] , the Foreign Ministry said.

(Photo: Foreign Ministry)

