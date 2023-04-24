Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 19 deaths, 1146 new cases

The deaths of 19 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 307, according to figures posted on April 24 on the unified information portal.

This is the highest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria in 2023 since the 24 deaths reported in the week preceding January 23.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in 2023 continues to exceed the country’s road death toll. A total of 199 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported so far this year, while in the same period, 130 people have died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, according to figures posted on April 24 by the Interior Ministry. In the past week, the death toll on Bulgaria’s roads was seven, according to the ministry’s daily report.

A total of 1146 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 303 350.

In the past week, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria increased by 144, from 2914 to 3058.

As of the April 24 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 31.04 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 29.01 a week ago.

There are 367 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 21 more than a week ago.

There are 39 in intensive care, two fewer than the figure in the April 17 report.

Twelve medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 444.

A total of 4 611 724 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 350 in the past week.

The report said that 2 077 090 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 187 in the past week.

A total of 945 147 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, including 130 in the past week.

The April 24 report said that 72 577 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 130 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

