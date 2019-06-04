Unemployment in Bulgaria 4.5% in April 2019 – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria was 4.5 per cent in April 2019, down from 4.6 per cent in March and down from 5.3 per cent in April 2018, according to figures released on June 4 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

The April 2019 unemployment figure in Bulgaria represented an estimated 150 000 people, about 4000 fewer than a month earlier and compared with 177 000 in April 2018, Eurostat said.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in April 2019 was 13.7 per cent, representing about 20 000 people. The percentage was the same as in April 2018, when it represented 21 000 under-25s.

Bulgaria’s unemployment rate in April 2019 was below the EU average, which 6.4 per cent, the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

