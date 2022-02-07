Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 42 deaths, 2181 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 42 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 33 770, according to the February 7 report by the unified information portal.

Of 12 838 tests done in the past day, 2181 – about 16.98 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 995 436 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 259 523 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 106 in the past day.

As of February 7, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1665.69 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1675.32 on February 6.

The report said that in the past day, 2245 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 702 143.

There are 6238 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 215 newly admitted. There are 593 in intensive care, eight more than the figure in the February 6 report.

Thirty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 21 486.

So far, 4 205 893 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1629 on Sunday.

A total of 2 012 154 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 617 in the past day, while 633 133 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 871 in the past day.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

