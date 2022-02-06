Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 607 deaths, 1000 medics tested positive

Share this: Facebook

A total of 607 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 33 728, according to the February 6 report by the unified information portal.

This is the largest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in a week since 2022 began. It includes 40 deaths registered in the past day, according to the daily report by the unified information portal.

In the past week, 1000 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to date to 21 448, a figure that includes those who have died, active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

This is the largest number of medical personnel in the country to have tested positive in a week since the pandemic began.

To date, 993 255 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, with 54 043 new cases in the past week.

As of February 6, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1675.31 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1702.68 on February 5 and down from 1749.18 a week ago, on January 30.

There are 259 629 active cases, 20 674 more than the figure in the January 30 report.

There are 6212 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 528 in the past week, with 311 newly admitted in the past day.

There are 585 in intensive care, 72 more than the figure in the January 30 report.

So far, 4 204 264 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 48 645 in the past week, with 2612 in the past day.

A total of 2 011 537 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 18 689 in the past week, with 1014 in the past day.

A total of 632 262 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 26 470 in the past week, with 1393 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 5 the uptake of at least a single dose of vaccine among the total population of Bulgaria was 29.6 per cent, of full vaccination 29.1 per cent and of a booster dose, 8.9 per cent.

The ECDC said that for the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least a single dose was 74.5 per cent, of full vaccination 70.5 per cent and of a booster dose, 45.6 per cent.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

