Sofia to run ‘Christmas Fairy’ retro tram from December 17 to 23

A retro tram themed “Christmas Fairy” is to run on a route in Bulgarian capital city Sofia from December 17 to 23.

The first will run on December 17 at 2.30pm on a route from Vuzrazhdane Square, to Macedonia Square, Praga Boulevard, the National Palace of Culture, Pencho Slaveikov Boulevard, the 14th Clinic, Petar Beron cultural centre, to the Ivan Vazov residential area.

The tram will depart every hour from Vuzrazhdane Square and every 30 minutes from Ivan Vazov.

From Monday to Friday, it will run from 3pm to 7pm, and on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 2pm.

Children may travel free-of-charge, but they must be accompanied by an adult with a regular ticket.

A vocal group from the 38th School Vassil Aprilov will perform children’s Christmas song at the opening.

The event is being done in partnership with Sofia municipality’s Triaditsa district, and is part of the municipality’s 2018 calendar of cultural events.

