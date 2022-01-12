Bulgaria registers single-day record for new Covid-19 cases

Share this: Facebook

Of 37 952 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria in the past day, 7062 – about 18.6 per cent – proved positive, according to the January 12 report by the unified information portal.

This is the largest number of positive tests for Covid-19 in Bulgaria in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was 6816 on October 27 2021.

Eighty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 31 761, the report said. Of those who died in the past day, 92.13 per cent had not been vaccinated.

To date, 794 240 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 140 224 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 5650 in the past day.

There are 5240 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 627 newly admitted. There are 580 in intensive care, an increase of 10 compared with the figure in the January 11 report.

Seventy-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 540.

So far, 3 911 536 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 31 986 in the past day.

A total of 1 950 188 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4640 in the past day, while 429 266 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 24 133 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

