Covid-19 dark red zones in Bulgaria rise to 21

Twenty-one of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the January 12 update by the unified information portal.

Four districts crossed the threshold from classification as a red zone to a dark red zone in the past day: Montana, Smolyan, Sliven and Yambol.

The other districts classified as dark red zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Silistra, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate is highest in Sofia city, 1386.87 out of 100 000 population. Other districts above the 1000-mark are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas and Pernik.

Six districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Turgovishte and Shoumen.

One district is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, where the morbidity rate is 161.09 per 100 000 population.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 824.21 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 739.96 on January 11, according to the update.

