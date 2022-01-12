Bulgaria’s Education Ministry: Number of pupils positive for Covid-19 has more than tripled

Share this: Facebook

The number of Covid-19 tests of pupils at schools in Bulgaria on January 10 that proved positive was more than three and a half times the figure on January 4, the first school day after the Christmas holidays, the Education Ministry said.

A total of 641 tests proved positive, compared with 178 last week, the ministry said.

The largest number of those infected were high school pupils, 251, followed by pupils in the fifth to seventh grades, 210.

There was also a jump in the number of positive tests among children in the first to fourth grades, 180, compared with 43 last week.

The Education Ministry said that close to 577 000 pupils were at school this week.

More than 66 300 had not been tested on January 10, because they were in municipalities where the Covid-19 morbidity rate was lower than 250 per 100 000 people on a 14-day basis.

More than 57 200 pupils had a green certificate.

Citing Health Ministry statistics, the statement said that to 8.8 per cent of high schools pupils had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

It said that 8.67 per cent of pupils in the fifth to 12th grades had contracted Covid-19 in the past six months.

Of teachers tested on January 10, a total of 104 had tested positive, while out of more than 10 000 non-teaching staff, 53 had tested positive.

Currently, 1.97 per cent of teachers in Bulgaria are in quarantine, the Education Ministry said.

